GM Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus

General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23. The “articulated” two-section bus slowed while leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle. Cruise says no one was hurt. The company says in documents that it did the software update on March 25. The company said no other crashes have happened due to the problem and that the same thing won’t happen again after the update.