Mortgage rates for April 10: Rates tick down

Mortgage rates have been on a veritable rollercoaster in recent weeks, hitting a four-month peak above 7% in mid-March before dipping to a shade above 6% — a two-month low — just last week. They moderated by the end of the week somewhere in between — as of April 7, the average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.34%, down from 6.44% on April 3, according to Mortgage News Daily. Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 5.82%, while 30-year jumbo mortgage rates and 5/1 ARM rates sit at 5.97% and 5.62%, respectively.