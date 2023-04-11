Millennial Money: Can therapy help make you richer?

Therapy can help improve your mental health, your stress levels and maybe even your relationship with your mom. It may also help improve your financial situation — a benefit many may not be aware of.



According to 2018 data featured in the European Economic Review, men may expect a 12.4% increase in income from consulting a psychotherapist, while women may expect to see an 8.1% increase in income.



HOW THERAPY CAN INCREASE INCOME



How exactly can therapy help increase your income? Therapy is a tool for healing your mental health, the same way visiting a doctor can heal your physical health.



If you’re struggling with your mental health, you may not be able to fully focus on or even prioritize your work. This can make it more difficult to perform well, receive raises or get promoted.



It won’t happen overnight, but if you can use therapy to address the root causes of why you struggle financially, or what’s making it difficult for you to prioritize your work, you might find yourself making more money or just making smarter financial decisions over time.



“In therapy, people can better understand the barriers that have gotten in their way of being able to manage and grow their own personal finances. And that can then increase their capacity for building wealth,” says Traci Williams, a clinical psychologist, certified financial therapist and founder of Healthy Wealthy Roots, based in Atlanta.



Issues that therapy can help with, such as tough romantic or family relationships, can derail you from your financial goals. If you’re struggling with a difficult relationship, and it’s affecting your work, therapy could help you solve two problems at once.



Williams says that relationship issues can take up a lot of time and brain capacity, and that resolving those issues frees the...