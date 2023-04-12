Wall Street futures tick up with inflation data on the way

Wall Street inched slightly higher ahead of the release of key inflation data likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates. Futures for the Dow industrials gained nearly 0.2% before the bell Wednesday and futures for the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1%. The inflation report will be followed by earnings reporting season for big companies. The big question for Wall Street has been whether the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its attempt to get high inflation under control. Economists forecast that inflation came down last month, but remained well above the Fed's 2% target.