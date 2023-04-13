Haven't filed taxes yet? Don't panic. Here's what to know

The deadline to file your taxes is fast approaching. Whether you do them by yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated. Experts recommend that you ask as many questions as you need during the process. The deadline is Tuesday. Filing for an extension isn't ideal, but if you need one you can get it and then you'll have until October to file your taxes. Experts recommend pulling together all of the documents you need and then giving yourself a chunk of time to sit down and get it done.