Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok

Montana lawmakers are expected to take a big step forward on a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It's a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. Montana’s proposal is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. The House was scheduled to hold a second hearing vote on the legislation on Thursday. If it’s approved, a final House vote would likely take place Friday, after which the bill would be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.