Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison

A California man who made violent anti-LGBTQ-related threats against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster over its updated gender definitions has been sentenced to a year in prison. The sentence imposed on Jeremy Hanson by a federal judge in Massachusetts also included 30 days of home confinement, three years of probation and mental health treatment. Hanson pleaded guilty last year to interstate transmission of threatening communications in connection with threats made to the Springfield, Massachusetts-based dictionary publisher and to the president of the University of North Texas. His defense attorney blamed his history of mental health struggles.