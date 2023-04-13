Trump answers questions for 7 hours in NY fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump has visited the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices, answering questions for around seven hours instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. The Republican met Thursday with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump misled banks and others about the value of his assets. He denies that. Trump met previously with James’ lawyers but refused to answer questions, invoking the Fifth Amendment. His attorney, Alina Habba, says this time Trump was “eager to testify.”