'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
They’re the biggest of brands. But with no logos. And that’s the whole point. Call it stealth wealth or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free, low-key fashion with large price tags is having a moment among people who can spend big in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy. And retailers are taking note, along with more designers looking to capture the rich and their wannabes alike. Think Gwyneth Paltrow and her head-to-toe Prada, cashmere sweaters and Celine boots during her recent week in a Utah courtroom.Full Article