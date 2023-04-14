Mississippi city faces tough road rebuilding after tornado

A tornado that carved a path of destruction through the Mississippi Delta last month destroyed roughly 300 homes and businesses and killed 13 people in Rolling Fork. The small city has a proud history, claiming blues legend Muddy Waters as a native son and a role in the invention of the teddy bear. But it sits in one of the country's poorest regions, and many wonder whether their small-town bonds and shared heritage will be enough to convince one another to stay. Those intending to remain hope for a reborn Rolling Fork with more jobs and better infrastructure. But high inflation, rising interest rates and doubts about how aid will be spent pose challenges to the rebuilding effort.