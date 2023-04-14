Supreme Court asked to preserve abortion pill access rules

A drug manufacturer is asking the Supreme Court to preserve access to its abortion pill free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues. New York-based Danco Laboratories filed its emergency request with the high court Friday, less than two days after an appeals court ruling that had the effect of tightening the rules under which the drug, mifepristone, can be prescribed and dispensed. The new limits would take effect Saturday unless the court acts before then. The fight over mifepristone lands at the Supreme Court less than a year after conservative justices reversed Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.