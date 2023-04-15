G7 energy, environment leaders haggle over climate strategy

Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are meeting in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to try to forge an agreement on the best way forward in battling climate change. The officials hope to draft a communique for a G-7 summit in May, despite differences over how and how quickly to end carbon emissions. The war in Ukraine has deepened concerns over energy security, complicating that effort. Japan has focused its own national strategy on so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy. U.S. officials voiced support for that approach, while others want a faster transition to renewable energy. The talks in Sapporo will also focus on biodiversity loss and other global challenges.