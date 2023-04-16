China auto show highlights intense electric car competition

Global and Chinese automakers plan to unveil more than a dozen new electric SUVs, sedans and muscle cars this week at the Shanghai auto show, their first full-scale sales event in four years in a market that its developing its own EVs, self-driving cars and other futuristic technology. Global automakers are competing to roll out appealing electric vehicles in the technology’s biggest, most crowded market after the ruling Communist Party invested billions of dollars in subsidies to buy an early lead in an emerging industry. They face intense competition from young but aggressive Chinese brands with fast-developing technology and lower prices.