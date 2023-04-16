Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday

A trial beginning Monday in Delaware will force Fox News executives and some of the network's stars to answer for their role in spreading doubt about the 2020 presidential election. Jurors hearing the $1.6 billion lawsuit filed against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems must answer a specific question: Did Fox defame the voting machine company by airing bogus stories alleging the election was rigged against Donald Trump, even as many at the network privately doubted the false claims? The trial will also test press freedom and put a spotlight on the flow of misinformation that helped spark the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.