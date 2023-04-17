Asian shares mixed over economic growth, rate worries

Asian markets are trading mixed as worries continue about economic growth, even as some hopes were perked by a recent rise in U.S. bank issues. Traders are also focused on upcoming earnings reports from global companies. Worries continue about inflationary pressures, and how that might affect moves by the Federal Reserve and the world’s other central banks on interest rates. Shares fell in Tokyo and Seoul, but rose in Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Stocks on Wall Street dipped after a top Fed official said inflation remains far too high and more tightening may be needed. Traders bet that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in May.