Northern Ireland peacemakers urge end to political impasse

An American architect of Northern Ireland’s historic peace accord has urged its feuding politicians to revive the mothballed Belfast government, as a current political crisis clouded celebration of the peacemaking milestone. Former U.S. Senator George Mitchell told a conference to mark a quarter century since the Good Friday Agreement that Northern Ireland’s leaders must “act with courage and vision as their predecessors did 25 years ago.” Mitchell joined ex-President Bill Clinton and political leaders from the U.K., Ireland and Northern Ireland at a Belfast conference to mark 25 years since the agreement largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed. He said that while differences and disagreements persist, “the people of Northern Ireland don’t want to return to violence."