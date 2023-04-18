Apple Inc bets big on India as it opens first flagship store

Apple Inc. is set to open its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company’s growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub. Located in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, the store’s design is inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. A second store will open Thursday in the national capital, New Delhi. The company’s CEO Tim Cooke said Apple was excited for the openings, noting India's “beautiful culture and an incredible energy.” The tech giant has been operating in India for more than 25 years, selling its product through authorized retailers and the website it launched a few years ago.