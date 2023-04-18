Pep Guardiola says future at Manchester City ‘undecided’ ahead of Bayern Munich clash in Champions League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his future with the Premier League champions remains undecided ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich tomorrow. Guardiola’s side lead Bayern 3-0 having blown the German champions away when they visited the Etihad Stadium last week. “There are talks in the background,” said the 52-year-old, [...]Full Article