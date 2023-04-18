Netflix will end its DVD-by-mail service
Published
The DVD service, which still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix's emblem, plans to mail its final discs on Sept. 29.Full Article
Published
The DVD service, which still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix's emblem, plans to mail its final discs on Sept. 29.Full Article
ViewNetflix announced on Tuesday that it would "wind-down" its DVD service after 25 years in operation. Netflix's service that..
Netflix's (NFLX) red DVD envelopes will be no more. The company said Tuesday that it is ending its 25-year DVD rental business,..