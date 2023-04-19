DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees are trying to reshape Disney World’s governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates. It's an evolving showdown between the Republican governor, who is a prospective presidential candidate, and the world’s best-known entertainment company. The new board members of the governing body on Wednesday's meeting agenda had rules prohibiting anyone from being barred from its offices for not wearing a face mask or not having the COVID-19 vaccine. The agenda also has a resolution asserting the board’s “superior authority” over the district that covers 27,000 acres, including two miniscule cities. Until February, the board had been controlled by Disney.