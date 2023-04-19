Tesla cuts U.S. prices again ahead of 1Q earnings release

Tesla dropped the starting prices for its two top-selling models overnight, the company’s fourth price U.S. price cut this year. The company lopped $3,000, or about 6%, off the starting prices for all three versions of the Model Y small SUV, Tesla’s top-seller. It also cut $2,000, or about 5%, from the starting price of a version of the Model 3 small sedan. Tesla could have cut the Model 3 prices to make more cars loaded with options eligible for the U.S. government’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. With options, some Model 3s would exceed the government’s $55,000 price limit for cars. But some industry analysts say demand may be slowing for the company’s vehicles as more competition enters the market.

