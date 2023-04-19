US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defense minister says his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian bombardment. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet: “Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine.” Ukrainian officials have previously said the arrival of Patriot systems, which Washington agreed to send last October, would be a major boost and a milestone in the war against Moscow’s full-scale invasion. The Patriot can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.