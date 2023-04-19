France's Macron heckled by crowd angry over pensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has been met by hecklers and shouts for him to resign when he mingled a crowd in eastern France. The French leader is trying to repair damage done to his presidency by forcing through unpopular pension reforms. He took his first “crowd bath” on Wednesday since he enacted the law last week in an effort to put the furor caused by the pension change behind him. But he was met by people who expressed their anger over the reform. Raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 has ignited a months-long firestorm of protest in France.