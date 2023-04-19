Fox settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over election lies

Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement of a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit marks the first milestone in a larger legal strategy designed to combat the false claims and conspiracy theories about elections that have rippled through the U.S. for nearly three years. Several similar lawsuits are teed up against those who have spread election lies, and that includes another lawsuit against Fox. Lawyers involved in the effort describe it as an attempt to strike back against those whose lies about fraud in the 2020 presidential election helped inspire the Capitol riot and continue to circulate in conservative circles today.