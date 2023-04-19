Nordic news outlets: Russian yachts, cargo ships spy at sea

The public broadcasters of four Nordic countries have published a joint investigation that says Russia is suspected of spying in the waters of the Baltic Sea and North Sea using civilian fishing trawlers, cargo ships and yachts. The investigation by the public broadcasting companies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden uncovered Moscow’s alleged undersea intelligence operations by tracking the radio traffic and locations of Russian vessels traveling in the seas over the past year. The broadcasters say the data revealed suspicious sailing patterns, particularly around offshore wind farms, gas pipelines, and undersea power and data cables. A Kremlin spokesman dismissed the investigation published Wednesday.