Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems pulled back from the brink of a contentious libel trial with a little assist from overseas. Two days before the $787 million settlement was announced on Tuesday, the two sides brought on a veteran mediator to help, even though he was on a vacation cruise with his wife on the Danube River at the time. Mediator Jerry Roscoe said he imposed his own deadline, wanting to reach a deal before opening statements because in his experience that makes it much harder for two sides to come together. The deal was finally announced 2 1/2 hours before the opening statements were to begin, as lawyers and spectators waited in a Delaware courtroom.

