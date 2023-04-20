North Sea industry blames windfall tax for sharp declines in oil and gas production
Published
The UK's North Sea industry is set for a steep decline in production and capital expenditure, according to the latest data from NSTSA.Full Article
Published
The UK's North Sea industry is set for a steep decline in production and capital expenditure, according to the latest data from NSTSA.Full Article
North Sea oil and gas producers are pushing the government to introduce a price floor in the windfall tax so that banks will offer..
By Marie Dumoulin*
*Introduction*
Kazakhstan experienced a year of shocks and change in 2022. In early..