US invests in alternative solar tech, more solar for renters

The Biden administration is set to announce more than $80 million in funding Thursday in a push to produce more solar panels in the U.S., make solar energy available to more people, and pursue superior alternatives to the ubiquitous sparkly panels made with silicon. Community solar, which is set up for people who rent or live in condos or don't control their rooftops — is at the center of the announcement. The goal is that by 2025, five million households will have access to community solar — about three times as many as today,according to the Department of Energy. There is also funding for new types of solar panels that can convert more of the sun's energy into electricity.