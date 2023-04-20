Tesla's price cuts drag share prices sharply lower

Tesla shares are falling sharply after the company felt the sting of numerous price cuts it made across its model line up this year in hopes of energizing sales. American consumers pulled back spending on big ticket items during Tesla’s most recent quarter, an anxious economic period in which inflation remained elevated and a pair of U.S. banks collapsed. Sales did climb during the quarter for Tesla, but the amount of money generated per sale fell on price cuts and first-quarter profit slumped 24%, the company said late Wednesday. On Thursday, shares of Tesla fell 8%.