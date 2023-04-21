Mexico finally sells unwanted presidential jet to Tajikistan

After almost 4 1/2 years of trying, Mexico's president says he has finally sold the unwanted presidential jet — to the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the government of Tajikistan paid about $92 million for the Boeing 787 jet. López Obrador refused to use the jet after taking office on Dec. 1, 2018, saying it was too luxurious. He usually takes commercial flights. López Obrador had tried to lure corporations and business executives to buy the jet, but found no takers. He even symbolically “raffled off” the plane, which would be expensive to convert back into a normal airliner.