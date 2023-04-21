White House recruits Edward Lee as state dinner guest chef

Korean American chef Edward Lee says food, at its best, tells a story. And the story Lee wants told with the meal he's preparing for next week's White House state dinner is of the connection between the United States and ally South Korea. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit Wednesday. Lee tells The Associated Press being invited by the White House to work on such an important event is a “huge honor.” Lee is from New York and owns a restaurant in Kentucky. Lee says he owes a “huge debt of gratitude” to the U.S. and South Korea and wants to show his appreciation.