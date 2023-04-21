After 4 US price cuts, Tesla raises cost for older models

After cutting U.S. vehicle prices four times this year, Tesla raised them overnight on its slow-selling more expensive models. The move could be an effort to appease investors, who sold off the company’s stock Thursday after earnings and profit margins dropped due to previous price cuts. The Austin, Texas, company added $2,500 to all four versions of the Models S and X, increasing prices from 2.4% to 2.9%. The lowest-price Model S now starts at $87,490, while the X starts at $97,490. Prices of the company’s top-selling Model Y small SUV and Model 3 small sedan remained the same after being lowered earlier this week. Tesla shares closed Thursday down nearly 10%. In trading early Friday the stock was down 0.5%.