Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America

Police say a man with a shotgun was taken into custody after a standoff in a parking lot at the Mall of America. The standoff began shortly after 4 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller said a man had a large gun. The Bloomington Police Department says crisis negotiators went to the scene where a man had a gun . The standoff ended at about 6:45 p.m. after the man got out of his SUV. The Star Tribune reports two shots rang out and he fell to the ground, but he was alive when taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say family members told officers he was having a mental health crisis.