Cruise line let passenger's body decompose, lawsuit says

A widow is suing a cruise line, alleging that it let her husband's body decompose after he died of a heart attack. Marilyn Jones' husband, Robert Jones, died last August onboard the Celebrity Cruises ship Equinox. Her lawsuit says the cruise line told her the body would be properly stored in the ship's morgue until they returned to Florida in six days. But the lawsuit says the morgue wasn't working, so the body was stored in a much warmer walk-in beverage cooler. The lawsuit says the body decomposed to the point that an open-coffin funeral was impossible. The family is seeking $1 million. Celebrity declined to comment.