Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network

Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. The network said in a press release Monday that the popular and controversial prime-time host's last program aired on Friday. Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack. There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

