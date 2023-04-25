Millennial Money: How card perks can help pregnant travelers

Traveling while pregnant can be tough. Activities like adventure sports, scuba diving and going to high-altitude locations are off limits, for one thing. But if you’re dealing with fatigue, nausea, aches and other common symptoms, you may barely want to get out of bed, let alone go bungee jumping (don’t do that, either). But popular travel credit card perks, like free checked bags, seat upgrades and access to airport lounges, can help make you more comfortable while you navigate travel during pregnancy. If there were ever any time to take extra-good care of yourself, it’s now.