Big Tech crackdown looms as EU, UK ready new rules

TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Amazon and other Big Tech companies are facing rising pressure in Europe as London and Brussels advanced new rules to curb the power of digital companies. The U.K. government unveiled draft legislation Tuesday that would give regulators more power to protect consumers from online scams and fake reviews and boost digital competition. Meanwhile, the European Union is set to release a list of the 19 biggest online platforms and search engines that will face extra scrutiny and obligations under the 27-nation bloc’s landmark digital rules taking effect later this year.