New footage from 'Dune 2,' 'Barbie' unveiled at CinemaCon

In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at ‘Dune: Part Two,’ “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage. It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners in Las Vegas from a studio in transition, with new leadership teams in place to oversee films and create a 10-year plan for iconic DC Comics characters like Superman. Within the past year, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were selected to lead the studio’s film group while James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in to head DC Studios.