Alert: Colorado becomes first state to pass "right to repair" law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment
Published
Colorado becomes first state to pass "right to repair" law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment.Full Article
Published
Colorado becomes first state to pass "right to repair" law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment.Full Article
ViewSitting in front of a hulking red tractor, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday making Colorado the first state..
Colorado is set to become the first state to sign a ‘right to repair’ law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment with a..