First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller

The words “impressive” and “awesome” were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie “The Flash.” Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theater owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show and industry conference. Reviews are embargoed until a later date – the film, the studio said, is not completely finished – but viewers were able to post reactions on social media as soon as the credits rolled. The long-planned standalone film about The Flash/Barry Allen has also been the subject of much discussion because of its star Ezra Miller.