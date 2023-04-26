Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year, and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced. President Toshihiro Mibe outlined a sprawling set of initiatives intended to put Honda on the global EV map. In China, the world’s biggest EV market, Honda aims for 100% electric by 2035, ahead of other regions. Honda's goal is to have all its models electric or fuel cell by 2040, producing more than 2 million EVs a year by 2030.Full Article