No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?

An Associated Press reporter recalls the first time he took a ride in a car without sitting in the driver's seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked up the reporter outside a San Francisco bar. The half-hour ride was going fine until he neared his destination and the car started going in a different direction. He eventually made it out. The experience provided a snapshot of the artificial intelligence technology that is advancing toward a goal of improving the lives of humans while still malfunctioning in potentially alarming ways.