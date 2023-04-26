Alert: UK blocks Microsoft purchase of Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard over competition concerns
UK blocks Microsoft purchase of Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard over competition concerns.Full Article
LONDON — British regulators on Wednesday blocked Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard,..
British regulators have blocked Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard over worries that the move..