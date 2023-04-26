Chernobyl anniversary rouses specter of Ukraine nuke threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country's war with Russia.



Zelenskyy drew a parallel between the Chernobyl nuclear disaster on April 26, 1986, to Moscow’s brief seizure of the plant and its radiation-contaminated exclusion zone following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



“Last year, the occupier not only seized the (Chernobyl) nuclear power plant, but also endangered the entire world again,” Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post in English.



Russian forces were stationed at the Chernobyl plant between February and March last year, before it was recaptured by Ukrainian troops.



Zelenskyy said Kyiv has since then reestablished prewar security measures and scientific activities within the zone. But he cautioned that future moves from Moscow could endanger global nuclear safety.



“Ukraine and the world have paid a high price for the liquidation of the consequences of the (Chernobyl) disaster,” he said.



Zelenskyy's office published photos of him laying flowers at two Kyiv memorials to Chernobyl victims and observing a minute's silence.



More than 150 members of the Ukrainian National Guard captured during Russia’s occupation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone remain in Russian custody, Ukraine’s environment minister said.



Russian forces have also been stationed at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest and one of the 10 biggest in the world, since capturing the site early in the war.



Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused the Kremlin's forces of using the plant as a base for firing on neighboring Ukrainian-held territory. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported that heavy...