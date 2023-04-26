She got $0 from condo sale. Supreme Court weighs fairness

The Supreme Court will decide the case of a woman who lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties. Hennepin County sold Geraldine Tyler's apartment for $40,000 and kept every penny. Lawyers for the now 94-year-old Tyler say the county violated constitutional protections against having property taken without “just compensation” and excessive fines. A legal foundation representing Tyler says Minnesota is among a dozen states and the District of Columbia allowing local jurisdictions to keep the excess money. The county says Tyler could've sold the property and kept whatever was left after paying off the mortgage and taxes. The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday.