Amazon stocks surge after Q1 revenue, profit wins

Amazon on Thursday reported a slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS, but stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading. The Seattle-based company said it pulled in $127.36 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to the $116.4 billion it reported during the same period last year. Profits came out to $3.17 billion, or 31 cents per share. The company said its profitable cloud unit AWS grew by 16% during the first quarter, much slower than a year prior. But that also beat analyst expectations.