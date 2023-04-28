Since the firing of Tucker Carlson, viewers have deserted Fox
Since Monday when Fox News fired its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, its ratings have slumped. But Carlson's fate is much more uncertain.Full Article
Tucker Carlson spotted since news broke of his firing from Fox News.
Tucker Carlson is speaking out for the first time since his firing from Fox News. In a two-minute Twitter video, he casts himself..