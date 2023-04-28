BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he breached the government rules governing public appointments. The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021. Sharp was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation weeks after he arranged the line of credit for Johnson, who was the Conservative Party's leader as well as Britain's at the time. Sharp said Friday he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.