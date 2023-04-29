Telegram app back on in Brazil after judge lifts suspension

The Telegram messaging app is up and running again in Brazil after a federal judge revised an earlier ruling suspending it over the company's failure to hand over data on neo-Nazi activity. However, in lifting the suspension the judge kept in place a daily fine of $200,000 for Telegram’s refusal to provide the data, according to a federal court statement Saturday. Telegram had been temporarily suspended in the context of a police inquiry into school shootings in November, when a former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol fatally shot three people and wounded 13 at two schools. Telegram's CEO said Thursday that the company would appeal that decision, claiming in a statement posted to his Telegram account that compliance was “technologically impossible.”

