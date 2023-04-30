'Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks

It’s still Mario Time at the box office. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion. It's just the 10th animated film to cross that mark. Second place went to horror sequel “Evil Dead Rise," with $12.2 million. Among the weekend’s newcomers, the Judy Blume adaptation “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” fared the best. The Lionsgate release grossed $6.8 million in 3,343 locations. Next week, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” kicks off the summer movie calendar and is expected to move Mario to the side.